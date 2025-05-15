Russia and Ukraine: New Talks in Sight

In a recent development, Russia expressed its readiness to engage in substantive peace talks with Ukraine. This sentiment was conveyed by Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova, reflecting Moscow's commitment to finding a diplomatic solution to the conflict.

Adding to the momentum, Russian President Vladimir Putin has put forth the idea of holding these crucial talks in Istanbul. This proposal underscores Russia's effort to bring both nations to the negotiating table, offering a potential pathway to deescalate the situation.

The prospect of direct negotiations could mark a significant step towards resolving the ongoing geopolitical tensions between the two countries, opening a channel for peaceful dialogue.

