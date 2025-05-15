Diplomatic Chess: Zelenskiy and Erdogan's High-Stakes Ankara Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy set foot in Ankara on Thursday, signaling a pivotal diplomatic visit. The visit comes as Turkey hopes to mediate ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelenskiy is scheduled to engage in a significant meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Tayyip Erdogan, at 1000 GMT. Discussions are expected to revolve around regional security and collaborative efforts for conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, in a parallel move, Russian and Ukrainian officials are anticipated to convene in Istanbul for delicate peace discussions. The simultaneous diplomatic actions underscore Turkey's strategic role in fostering dialogue between the Eastern European nations.

