Left Menu

Diplomatic Chess: Zelenskiy and Erdogan's High-Stakes Ankara Meeting

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy arrived in Ankara for a crucial meeting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. The gathering coincides with separate peace talks between Russian and Ukrainian officials in Istanbul. Zelenskiy's arrival at Esenboga Airport was timed for a 1000 GMT meeting with Erdogan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 15-05-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:42 IST
Diplomatic Chess: Zelenskiy and Erdogan's High-Stakes Ankara Meeting
Tayyip Erdogan Image Credit: Pixabay
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy set foot in Ankara on Thursday, signaling a pivotal diplomatic visit. The visit comes as Turkey hopes to mediate ongoing tensions between Ukraine and Russia.

President Zelenskiy is scheduled to engage in a significant meeting with his Turkish counterpart, President Tayyip Erdogan, at 1000 GMT. Discussions are expected to revolve around regional security and collaborative efforts for conflict resolution.

Meanwhile, in a parallel move, Russian and Ukrainian officials are anticipated to convene in Istanbul for delicate peace discussions. The simultaneous diplomatic actions underscore Turkey's strategic role in fostering dialogue between the Eastern European nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025