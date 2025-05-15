Escalation in Papua Conflict: Military Operation Raises Concerns

In a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in Papua, Indonesia's military has reportedly killed 18 separatists during an operational sweep in the eastern region. Military spokesperson Kristomei Sianturi confirmed the seizure of various munitions, including high-powered firearms and traditional weapons, with no military casualties sustained.

Tragically, three civilians died amid the chaos, sparking calls for a thorough investigation by the National Human Rights Commission. Ronald Rischard, head of a prominent church group in the area, condemned the violence, noting the collateral damage inflicted on innocent lives, including the injury of a child.

The long-standing struggle for independence in this resource-rich area has seen intermittent hostilities since its controversial annexation by Indonesia in 1969. This latest incident follows an earlier claim by rebels that disguised soldiers, posing as gold miners, had also been targeted, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)