Left Menu

Escalation in Papua Conflict: Military Operation Raises Concerns

Indonesia's military killed 18 Papuan separatists in a Papua region operation, an official reported. Three civilians perished during the conflict. The military confiscated arms, including bows and arrows. A civilian rights group called for an independent investigation amid rising violence. Papua's independence struggle has persisted since the area's controversial 1969 integration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 14:55 IST
Escalation in Papua Conflict: Military Operation Raises Concerns
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict in Papua, Indonesia's military has reportedly killed 18 separatists during an operational sweep in the eastern region. Military spokesperson Kristomei Sianturi confirmed the seizure of various munitions, including high-powered firearms and traditional weapons, with no military casualties sustained.

Tragically, three civilians died amid the chaos, sparking calls for a thorough investigation by the National Human Rights Commission. Ronald Rischard, head of a prominent church group in the area, condemned the violence, noting the collateral damage inflicted on innocent lives, including the injury of a child.

The long-standing struggle for independence in this resource-rich area has seen intermittent hostilities since its controversial annexation by Indonesia in 1969. This latest incident follows an earlier claim by rebels that disguised soldiers, posing as gold miners, had also been targeted, highlighting the ongoing volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

 United States
2
Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Resp...

 Global
3
Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

 Global
4
New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025