Zelenskiy and Erdogan: Pivotal Talks in Ukraine-Russia Diplomacy

President Zelenskiy announced that Ukraine's next diplomatic steps with Russia will be determined following a crucial meeting with Turkish President Erdogan. At a press conference in Ankara, Zelenskiy expressed skepticism regarding the Russian delegation's intentions, describing them as merely 'decorative.'

  • Country:
  • Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Thursday that Ukraine will make decisions on future talks with Russia after consulting with Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan.

Speaking at a press conference at Ankara's airport, Zelenskiy criticized the Russian delegation sent for discussions, labeling their role as merely 'decorative' and questioning their commitment to meaningful negotiations.

The Ukrainian leader's remarks underscore the ongoing tensions and the complex diplomatic efforts involved in addressing the Ukraine-Russia conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

