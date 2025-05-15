Delhi Police Crack Down on Illegal Call Centre Scam
Delhi Police have arrested 14 individuals, including the mastermind, for running an illegal call centre that scammed job seekers by posing as recruiters. The scheme involved making victims pay for fake processes. The investigation led to a raid in Noida and the recovery of substantial evidence.
The Delhi Police recently uncovered an illegal call centre involved in an online job scam, targeting unsuspecting job seekers by masquerading as recruiters and soliciting payments. According to official reports, 14 individuals, including the kingpin, have been apprehended.
The operation's exposure stemmed from a complaint by a woman who was deceived after uploading her resume on popular job portals. The perpetrators manipulated her into making several payments before she realized the scam and reported it to the authorities.
An investigation tracked the fraudulent activities to a Noida location, culminating in a police raid that resulted in eight laptops, dozens of mobile phones, SIM cards, and significant cash being confiscated. The scam's manipulation is suspected to extend nationwide, with further analysis by the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre ongoing.
