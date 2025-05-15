PLFI Trio Captured: Police Crackdown in Jharkhand
Three members of the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) were arrested in Latehar, Jharkhand, following a police operation. Acting on a tip-off, officers recovered pistols, cartridges, and mobile phones. The accused, with criminal histories, were apprehended while attempting to collect levy in a forest area.
In a significant operation against extremism, three cadres from the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been taken into custody in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police sources confirmed Thursday.
The arrests occurred in a rural forest near Hadgarhwa village, following intelligence about suspicious activities, according to the local police department.
Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav was alerted to the situation, prompting the formation of a specialized team led by Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar. The operation resulted in the seizure of firearms and mobile phones, highlighting the ongoing fight against PLFI activities in the region.
