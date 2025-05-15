PLFI Trio Captured: Police Crackdown in Jharkhand

In a significant operation against extremism, three cadres from the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI) have been taken into custody in Jharkhand's Latehar district, police sources confirmed Thursday.

The arrests occurred in a rural forest near Hadgarhwa village, following intelligence about suspicious activities, according to the local police department.

Superintendent of Police Kumar Gaurav was alerted to the situation, prompting the formation of a specialized team led by Sub-divisional Police Officer Arvind Kumar. The operation resulted in the seizure of firearms and mobile phones, highlighting the ongoing fight against PLFI activities in the region.

