Trump Claims Success in India-Pakistan Conflict Resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that hostilities between Pakistan and India had been resolved, encouraging both nations to prioritize trade over warfare.

Addressing U.S. troops stationed at a base in Qatar, Trump noted that both countries were satisfied with the resolution.

The nuclear-armed neighbors abated their most severe conflict in nearly three decades, agreeing to a ceasefire the previous Saturday due to diplomatic efforts and pressure from the United States.

