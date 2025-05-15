Left Menu

Trump Claims Success in India-Pakistan Conflict Resolution

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that hostilities between Pakistan and India were resolved. He emphasized trade over war during a speech to U.S. troops in Qatar. The nuclear-armed nations agreed to a ceasefire after nearly three decades of their worst combat, following U.S. diplomatic intervention.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Doha | Updated: 15-05-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • Qatar

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Thursday that hostilities between Pakistan and India had been resolved, encouraging both nations to prioritize trade over warfare.

Addressing U.S. troops stationed at a base in Qatar, Trump noted that both countries were satisfied with the resolution.

The nuclear-armed neighbors abated their most severe conflict in nearly three decades, agreeing to a ceasefire the previous Saturday due to diplomatic efforts and pressure from the United States.

