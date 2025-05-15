Tensions in the Baltic: Russia's 'Shadow Fleet' and NATO Airspace Violation

A Russian fighter jet briefly breached NATO airspace over the Baltic Sea in an attempt to protect a Russian oil tanker said to belong to a 'shadow fleet' circumventing Western sanctions. The incident comes as Estonia intercepted the unflagged Jaguar ship, listed under UK sanctions, which refused cooperation, thus intensifying tensions in the region.

According to Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna, the Russian Federation urgently deployed a jet, violating NATO territory for less than one minute. Russia's actions underscore its readiness to defend its 'shadow fleet' alleged by Western nations to include over 100 ships avoiding sanctions that President Vladimir Putin regards as oppressive to his country's economy.

Paramount concerns about possible escalation stirred responses from Baltic nations, emphasizing the need for careful diplomatic strategies to avert military conflict. NATO remains closely engaged with Estonia on the matter as fears of a serious discord in the Baltic Sea grow.

(With inputs from agencies.)