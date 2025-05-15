Gulf Ventures: Trump's Strategic Deals and AI Diplomacy

President Donald Trump has unveiled Qatar's plans to invest $10 billion into the Al Udeid Air Base, the largest U.S. military facility in the Middle East, alongside a $42 billion defense purchase agreement. The announcement came during Trump's visit to U.S. troops stationed at the base.

As part of his Gulf tour, Trump also visited the United Arab Emirates, where AI technology was a central focus. The U.S. and the UAE are poised to agree on importing substantial AI chips from Nvidia, although the deal has sparked national security debates back home.

Trump's journey has been marked by significant business deals, including arms sales and aviation agreements. Alongside these economic activities, the president engaged in diplomatic efforts, notably making moves to ease tensions in Syria, and discussed further AI collaboration with Gulf leaders, seeking to place the region at the forefront of global AI competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)