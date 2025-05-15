Left Menu

India-Pakistan Conflict: Nuclear Supervision Debate Rises Amid Truce

India's Defence Minister Rajnath Singh called for international oversight of Pakistan's nuclear arsenal after a recent military conflict between the two nations. The ceasefire was mediated by U.S. President Trump, who emphasized trade over war. Both countries' complex history in Kashmir continues to fuel tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:31 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:31 IST
Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has proposed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should oversee Pakistan's nuclear weapons. His comments follow the worst military confrontation between the nuclear neighbors in nearly 30 years, highlighting continuing security concerns in the region.

The recent deadly clash arose after India conducted airstrikes in Pakistani territory, alleging the existence of terrorist camps. In response, both countries exchanged missile and drone strikes, raising fears of a broader conflict. Singh's remarks aimed to address international anxieties about nuclear security in South Asia.

In related diplomatic developments, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and advocated for trade-focused relations between India and Pakistan. However, tensions persist, particularly over the disputed Kashmir region, which has been the flashpoint of multiple wars between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Justice Department's Change of Guard: Ed Martin Jr.'s Pardon Review Role

Oxygen Deprivation Causes Fatal Cessna Crash: The U.S. Military's Swift Response

Venezuelan Detainees in El Salvador Cry for Freedom

New Hope for Menendez Brothers: Possible Re-Sentencing

