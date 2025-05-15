India-Pakistan Conflict: Nuclear Supervision Debate Rises Amid Truce

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has proposed that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should oversee Pakistan's nuclear weapons. His comments follow the worst military confrontation between the nuclear neighbors in nearly 30 years, highlighting continuing security concerns in the region.

The recent deadly clash arose after India conducted airstrikes in Pakistani territory, alleging the existence of terrorist camps. In response, both countries exchanged missile and drone strikes, raising fears of a broader conflict. Singh's remarks aimed to address international anxieties about nuclear security in South Asia.

In related diplomatic developments, U.S. President Donald Trump announced a ceasefire and advocated for trade-focused relations between India and Pakistan. However, tensions persist, particularly over the disputed Kashmir region, which has been the flashpoint of multiple wars between the two nations.

