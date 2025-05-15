Left Menu

Delhi High Court Reviews MP Rashid's Bail Plea in Terror Funding Case

The Delhi High Court has sought the NIA's response to MP Engineer Rashid's bail plea in a terror funding case. Rashid, facing charges under UAPA, claims prolonged custody and delayed trial. His plea insists that allegations of funding separatist activities are unfounded. The hearing is set for July 29.

The Delhi High Court has directed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to respond to the bail application of Baramulla MP Engineer Rashid concerning a terror funding case. Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar released a notice after Rashid appealed against the trial court's denial of his bail.

Rashid, accused of financially supporting separatist and terror groups in Kashmir, claims his prolonged detention is impeding his duties as a parliamentarian. The NIA has been asked to specially address the significant delay in filing charges, highlighting the 1,100-day gap before the case proceeded.

Emphasizing that he represents a major portion of the Kashmir Valley, Rashid argues the charges are politically motivated, asserting his commitment to mainstream politics. The court is scheduled to further deliberate the matter on July 29, while Rashid remains lodged in Tihar Jail following his 2019 arrest.

