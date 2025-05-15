Child Trafficking Ring Busted: Young Boy Rescued

A four-year-old boy taken from his home a week ago was rescued from Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The recovery has led to the arrest of four individuals in what police described as a human trafficking operation.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha revealed that the child, Kavish, was abducted while playing outside his house on May 9. Upon receiving the complaint, police initiated a search involving multiple teams and reviewed CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

The suspects are identified as Monu Pathak and Neha Pathak from Hathras, along with Maddi Patla Raghavendra and Subba Lakshmi from Andhra Pradesh. Authorities recovered mobile phones, ATM cards, and an Aadhaar card from them. The arrested are implicated in a trafficking network accused of abducting at least eight children from various states. A further investigation is ongoing.

