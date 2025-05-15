Left Menu

Child Trafficking Ring Busted: Young Boy Rescued

A four-year-old boy, kidnapped and subjected to human trafficking, was rescued from Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. Police arrested four individuals, revealing a larger trafficking network involved in child abduction and sale. The group is suspected of trafficking several children across states, with further investigations ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hathras | Updated: 15-05-2025 17:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 17:49 IST
A four-year-old boy taken from his home a week ago was rescued from Vijayawada, in Andhra Pradesh, on Thursday. The recovery has led to the arrest of four individuals in what police described as a human trafficking operation.

Superintendent of Police Chiranjeev Nath Sinha revealed that the child, Kavish, was abducted while playing outside his house on May 9. Upon receiving the complaint, police initiated a search involving multiple teams and reviewed CCTV footage to trace the suspects.

The suspects are identified as Monu Pathak and Neha Pathak from Hathras, along with Maddi Patla Raghavendra and Subba Lakshmi from Andhra Pradesh. Authorities recovered mobile phones, ATM cards, and an Aadhaar card from them. The arrested are implicated in a trafficking network accused of abducting at least eight children from various states. A further investigation is ongoing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

