US Boosts Sri Lanka's Maritime Safety with Advanced Detection Equipment

The United States has provided Sri Lanka with radiation and chemical detection equipment to enhance its maritime security. Valued at a million dollars, the equipment improves the Sri Lankan Navy's capabilities to detect and respond to nuclear and chemical threats, thus safeguarding regional and international maritime routes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 15-05-2025 18:40 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 18:40 IST
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

The United States has enhanced Sri Lanka's maritime security by supplying radiation and chemical detection equipment, officials announced Thursday. This initiative aims to bolster the island nation's ability to detect and respond to nuclear, radiological, and chemical threats in its maritime territory.

US Ambassador to Sri Lanka Julie Chung emphasized the importance of the equipment, describing it as essential for protecting Sri Lanka's maritime borders and ensuring regional safety. The equipment, valued at a million dollars, is designed to enhance the Sri Lankan Navy's capability for visit, board, search, and seizure (VBSS) operations in the Indian Ocean.

The US Embassy highlighted the broader implications, stating that improved detection capability not only fortifies Sri Lanka's security but also safeguards international shipping routes. This joint effort aims to secure communities and prevent hazardous materials from reaching shores worldwide, reinforcing the shared commitment to regional security and safe trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

