India Revokes Security Clearance for Turkish Aviation Firm
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security has revoked security clearance for Celebi Airport Services India, following Turkiye's support for Islamabad and condemnation of India’s actions in Pakistan. Celebi, which operates in nine Indian airports, may now face operational uncertainties.
The Bureau of Civil Aviation Security (BCAS) has revoked the security clearance of Celebi Airport Services India Pvt Ltd, a major Turkish ground handling firm operating in the country.
This decision follows Turkiye's vocal support for Islamabad and its denunciation of India's recent military actions against terror camps in Pakistan.
Celebi, servicing airports such as Mumbai and Delhi, now faces potential operational challenges as their clearance is withdrawn by Indian authorities.
