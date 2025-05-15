Controversial Tests Approved for Imran Khan in Anti-Terrorism Cases
A Pakistani court approved the use of polygraph and photogrammetric tests for former Prime Minister Imran Khan, incarcerated over alleged terrorism ties. These tests are linked to the May 2023 violence post his arrest. Despite legal contention, tests must occur within 12 days, under contentious circumstances.
A Pakistani anti-terrorism court has granted permission for polygraph and photogrammetric tests on former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who is currently jailed over alleged connections to the May 9 violence. This decision was confirmed by an official on Thursday.
The tests pertain to 12 terrorism cases related to the violent outbursts triggered by Khan's arrest by paramilitary forces at the Islamabad High Court in May 2023. ATC-I Judge Manzer Ali Gill ruled in favor of the prosecution on Wednesday, mandating that these investigative procedures occur at Adiala Jail, Rawalpindi, within 12 days.
Opponents, including Khan's lawyer Barrister Salman Safdar, object to the delayed testing, urging the court to discard this move. They argue that Khan has already secured bail in 21 terrorism cases. However, Special Prosecutor Rana Aazar emphasized the legal necessity of these tests to meet investigative requirements. Despite opposition, the court's decision stands, with provisions for legal representation during the tests.
