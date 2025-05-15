Fraudsters Pose as CBI Officers in Rs 2.36 Crore Scam

A 79-year-old former journalist from Delhi found herself the victim of a massive fraud, duped of Rs 2.36 crore by individuals impersonating officers of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). The scam, which unfolded in the Hauz Khas area, was confirmed by officials on Thursday.

The victim, the widow of an IAS officer, was approached by the fraudsters in late February, receiving multiple calls from individuals claiming to be CBI officers. These individuals, introducing themselves as Rajeev Ranjan, Rahul Gupta, Rajeev Sinha, and Vijay, falsely implicated her in a money laundering investigation.

Threatened with arrest, the woman transferred her savings to several bank accounts under the guise of government-controlled accounts. The scam was flagged by the Intelligence Fusion and Strategic Operations unit of Delhi Police, which registered an FIR following her complaint. The victim, now left without financial support, expressed her dire situation in the FIR.

(With inputs from agencies.)