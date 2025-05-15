Vehicular Incident Highlights Growing Concerns Over School Safety in Beijing

A vehicle incident outside a Beijing primary school resulted in injuries to four pedestrians, as reported by China Newsweek. The publication's post was removed after citing local authorities.

Beijing traffic police confirmed the incident involved a small car that had 'brushed' several individuals in the Haidian district. The driver's intentions remain unclear and are under investigation.

This event aligns with a concerning trend of vehicular incidents near schools across China, fueling an increase in security measures at educational institutions nationwide.

(With inputs from agencies.)