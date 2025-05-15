Wisconsin Judge Challenges Immigration Crackdown Charges in Court Showdown

In a significant legal battle, Wisconsin Judge Hannah Dugan pleaded not guilty to charges of obstruction related to allegedly helping a migrant evade arrest. The case arrives as a focal point amid U.S. President Donald Trump's aggressive immigration crackdown efforts.

Defense attorney Steven Biskupic, representing Dugan, described the government's case as virtually unprecedented and entirely unconstitutional, arguing for judicial immunity. The courtroom backdrop featured protests against the Trump administration's immigration policies, indicating broader discontent.

Federal prosecutors allege that Judge Dugan diverted agents from detaining Eduardo Flores-Ruiz, facing assault charges, by using a private courtroom exit. This incident underscores the escalating conflict between local judiciary operations and federal immigration mandates.

