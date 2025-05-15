Trump's UAE Visit Boosts AI Ties Amid Major Gulf Deals

During a recent diplomatic tour, former U.S. President Donald Trump visited the United Arab Emirates to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence. His Gulf journey included signing crucial agreements and potentially transformative deals in AI and defense sectors, centering on a preliminary agreement with the UAE for Nvidia AI chips.

While in the region, Trump celebrated plans for significant investments in U.S. military facilities by Gulf allies. In Abu Dhabi, he emphasized the UAE's desire to emerge as a leader in AI development, as Trump and UAE leader President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The tour also saw major defense and aviation agreements with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, alongside budding diplomatic progress with Iran and Syria. These steps align with Trump's strategy to forge stronger ties with Gulf nations, enhancing regional stability and positioning the Gulf as a significant AI power hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)