Trump's UAE Visit Boosts AI Ties Amid Major Gulf Deals

Former U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to the UAE and other Gulf states focuses on strengthening cooperation in artificial intelligence. Key agreements include Qatar's defense purchases and a potential AI chip deal with Nvidia. Trump's meetings target boosting U.S. influence and reducing Middle East geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-05-2025 20:49 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 20:49 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

During a recent diplomatic tour, former U.S. President Donald Trump visited the United Arab Emirates to advance cooperation on artificial intelligence. His Gulf journey included signing crucial agreements and potentially transformative deals in AI and defense sectors, centering on a preliminary agreement with the UAE for Nvidia AI chips.

While in the region, Trump celebrated plans for significant investments in U.S. military facilities by Gulf allies. In Abu Dhabi, he emphasized the UAE's desire to emerge as a leader in AI development, as Trump and UAE leader President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan toured the Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque.

The tour also saw major defense and aviation agreements with Qatar and Saudi Arabia, alongside budding diplomatic progress with Iran and Syria. These steps align with Trump's strategy to forge stronger ties with Gulf nations, enhancing regional stability and positioning the Gulf as a significant AI power hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

