Tragic Fire Claims Lives of Three Young Sisters in Bihar

A fire in Bihar's East Champaran district has claimed the lives of three young girls, police confirmed on Thursday. The victims, identified as Mushkan Kumari, 6, Payal Kumari, 5, and Santosh Kumari, 2, were the daughters of Rambabu Shah and Mamta Kumari.

Station House Officer Shubham Pandey reported that the fire broke out on Thursday afternoon at Mamta Kumari's parental home in Darpa, where she was visiting with her children. Strong winds quickly spread the flames, trapping the girls inside the hut.

Despite the swift arrival of fire tenders and local police, the damage was done. The children were declared dead at the hospital. Authorities have sent the bodies for post-mortem examinations, though the cause of the fire remains a mystery.

