Road to Peace: Chhattisgarh's Multi-faceted Fight Against Naxalism

Chhattisgarh's Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai emphasized a holistic approach to eliminate Naxalism by 2026, involving education, employment, and community cooperation. A notable anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur has achieved military success and initiated sustainable peace efforts. The state focuses on grassroots development to integrate affected communities.

Road to Peace: Chhattisgarh's Multi-faceted Fight Against Naxalism
In an aggressive yet inclusive strategy to rid Chhattisgarh of Naxalism by 2026, Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai announced a multi-faceted approach combining education, employment, and military prowess. "Our success won't be measured by force alone," Sai stated, as he addressed security personnel in Bijapur district's Galgam village.

Recent operations along Chhattisgarh-Telangana border resulted in the elimination of 31 Naxalites in just 21 days, with significant captures of weapons and explosives, including 12,000 kg of various supplies. Sai praised security forces but highlighted the need for community cooperation in achieving peace and prosperity.

Visiting remote areas as part of the 'Sushasan Tihar' initiative, Sai inspected educational centers like the Central Library in Bijapur, recently transformed into a technology-enhanced learning hub. He also acknowledged surrendered Naxalites, now trained for new livelihoods, thus emphasizing the state's commitment to inclusive development.

