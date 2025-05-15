Escalation in Gaza: A Desperate Cry for Ceasefire Amidst Rising Death Toll

The Gaza Strip witnessed escalating violence as Israeli military strikes resulted in at least 85 deaths, according to Palestinian medics, including numerous women and children. The upsurge in aggression coincides with ongoing attempts by the United States and Arab diplomats to broker a ceasefire, as President Donald Trump visited the Middle East.

In southern Gaza, the Khan Younis region bore much of the brunt, with airstrikes targeting homes and tents, causing substantial casualties. Among the deceased was journalist Hassan Samour of Hamas-operated Aqsa radio, killed along with family members. The Israeli military reported targeting 130 sites associated with militant factions in recent strikes.

While Hamas and Israeli forces remain locked in conflict, humanitarian conditions in Gaza are deteriorating rapidly. With thousands dead and the threat of famine looming, international agencies urge immediate aid delivery. However, little progress has been achieved in truce discussions, with both sides continuing to stake firm positions.

(With inputs from agencies.)