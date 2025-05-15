In a disturbing development, Malian armed forces have executed over two dozen Fulani civilians who were captured at a livestock market in central Mali. An anonymous local activist reported this grim incident, which occurred in Diafarabe, with survivors recounting tales of execution and mass burial in an island cemetery.

The indictments have provoked an unusual protest led by women in Diafarabe, spotlighting longstanding ethnic tensions. Human Rights Watch has pointed fingers at both the military and their Russian mercenary allies, alleging grave human rights abuses. The silence from Mali's armed forces concerning these allegations further deepens the outrage.

Amid these tensions, the military government faces growing pressure over delayed elections and suppressions of political freedoms. Public dissent continues to surge, with protests demanding the restoration of democratic principles, even as recommendations for extending the leadership tenure of the current junta raise concerns of expanding dictatorial rule.

