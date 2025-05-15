Left Menu

Supreme Court Debates Trump's Birthright Citizenship Restrictions

The U.S. Supreme Court is reviewing President Trump's proposed restrictions on birthright citizenship, challenged by lower court rulings. The case highlights national injunctions' role against executive orders, focusing on their constitutional validity. The court's decision, expected by June, could alter citizenship rules significantly.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:44 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:44 IST
The U.S. Supreme Court convened to deliberate President Donald Trump's contentious proposal to restrict birthright citizenship. This measure, which could overturn a century-old precedent established by the 14th Amendment, faces strong opposition from lower courts, emphasizing a pivotal constitutional debate.

The Trump administration argues for emergency reconsideration of lower court orders that blocked the proposed citizenship limitations. However, the sitting justices displayed skepticism regarding the rationale for bypassing the established understanding of birthright citizenship, with key liberal justices challenging the administration's stance.

As the nation awaits a ruling due in June, the potential implications of the verdict could redefine the application of constitutional rights to citizenship in America. Both proponents and opponents of the measure argue vigorously, underscoring the broader discourse on national injunctions and judicial reach.

