Trump Strengthens U.S.-UAE Ties with AI and Investment Deals

Former U.S. President Donald Trump visited the United Arab Emirates on Thursday, promising to bolster relations between the two nations, especially in the realm of artificial intelligence. This trip marked the latest phase of his tour in the Gulf, following notable pledges from Qatar regarding U.S. military investments.

In a meeting with UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Trump expressed confidence in the growing partnership, highlighting a UAE commitment to invest $1.4 trillion in the United States over the next decade. The discussions emphasized mutual benefits, focusing on technological advancements and data center developments.

As part of his diplomatic journey, Trump engaged in dialogue with prominent figures including Nvidia's CEO and hinted at a possible stop in Istanbul for Ukraine talks. Trump's visit also included substantial business agreements and positive diplomatic movements in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)