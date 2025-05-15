Left Menu

Imposter in Uniform: Man Nabbed for Posing as Delhi Traffic Cop

Delhi Traffic Police arrested Sonu Kumar for impersonating a traffic cop, trying to extort money by threatening to issue challans to passersby. Disguised in uniform and using a mobile phone, Kumar was caught in Bhajanpura after an alert auto-rickshaw driver reported him. Police recovered incriminating items, including a mask and jacket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:47 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:47 IST
Imposter in Uniform: Man Nabbed for Posing as Delhi Traffic Cop
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a concerning incident, the Delhi Traffic Police apprehended a man reportedly posing as one of their own. Sonu Kumar, aged 25 from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, was seen clad in a police uniform complete with a mask sporting the monogram of the Delhi Police.

Kumar's ruse involved using a mobile phone to intimidate individuals near the Bhajanpura U-turn, feigning authority by threatening to issue traffic challans. His actions drew attention when an alert auto-rickshaw driver tipped off the authorities about his suspicious activities.

Upon arrival, the police discovered Kumar in full disguise, attempting to extort money from unsuspecting commuters. Officials seized a mobile phone, cash, a traffic police jacket, and the mask from his possession, alongside photos of him donning the uniform.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025