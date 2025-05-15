Imposter in Uniform: Man Nabbed for Posing as Delhi Traffic Cop

In a concerning incident, the Delhi Traffic Police apprehended a man reportedly posing as one of their own. Sonu Kumar, aged 25 from Baghpat, Uttar Pradesh, was seen clad in a police uniform complete with a mask sporting the monogram of the Delhi Police.

Kumar's ruse involved using a mobile phone to intimidate individuals near the Bhajanpura U-turn, feigning authority by threatening to issue traffic challans. His actions drew attention when an alert auto-rickshaw driver tipped off the authorities about his suspicious activities.

Upon arrival, the police discovered Kumar in full disguise, attempting to extort money from unsuspecting commuters. Officials seized a mobile phone, cash, a traffic police jacket, and the mask from his possession, alongside photos of him donning the uniform.

(With inputs from agencies.)