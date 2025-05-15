Israeli Military Engages Missile Interception
The Israeli military is actively engaging its aerial defense systems to intercept a missile launched from Yemen. Alarms have been triggered in multiple regions of Israel due to this launch, highlighting heightened tensions and the ongoing need for defensive measures in the area.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 15-05-2025 23:50 IST | Created: 15-05-2025 23:50 IST
- Country:
- Egypt
The Israeli military has activated its aerial defense systems in response to a missile launched from Yemen, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
In the wake of the missile's launch, alarms have sounded across several regions within Israel, as confirmed by a subsequent military statement.
This incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by Israel amid regional tensions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Israel
- Yemen
- missile
- interception
- military
- defense
- alarms
- aerial systems
- security
- regional tensions
Advertisement
ALSO READ
U.S. Defense Secretary Delivers Threat to Iran Amid Nuclear Talks
U.S. Defense Secretary Warns Iran of Consequences Amid Houthi Allegations
India Bolsters Defense and Closes Airspace in Response to Pakistan Tensions
Hopeful Decline: Sexual Assault Reports Drop in US Military
Ukrainian Air Defense Repels Massive Aerial Assault