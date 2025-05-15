Left Menu

Israeli Military Engages Missile Interception

The Israeli military is actively engaging its aerial defense systems to intercept a missile launched from Yemen. Alarms have been triggered in multiple regions of Israel due to this launch, highlighting heightened tensions and the ongoing need for defensive measures in the area.

Updated: 15-05-2025 23:50 IST
The Israeli military has activated its aerial defense systems in response to a missile launched from Yemen, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

In the wake of the missile's launch, alarms have sounded across several regions within Israel, as confirmed by a subsequent military statement.

This incident underscores the persistent security challenges faced by Israel amid regional tensions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

