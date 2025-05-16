NHRC Pushes for Urgent Action on Supreme Court Directives to Eliminate Manual Scavenging

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued an urgent call to action, writing to all states and Union Territories to ensure the 'immediate implementation' of Supreme Court directives aimed at eradicating manual scavenging. The directives stem from a landmark 2023 verdict.

In their correspondence, the NHRC stipulates a range of measures to be adopted by authorities, highlighting the establishment of 'robust monitoring systems' to guarantee real-time compliance and deterrence. Officials confirmed that an action taken report is expected within eight weeks.

The NHRC underscores the human rights implications of manual scavenging, a practice declared a 'grave violation' of basic dignities. Despite constitutional and legal bans, the NHRC reports continuing occurrences in major cities, prompting recommendations for education, judiciary outreach, and accountability checks.

(With inputs from agencies.)