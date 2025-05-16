Left Menu

Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court is examining Donald Trump's executive order to limit birthright citizenship. Conservative justices, holding a majority, seem inclined to restrict the power of lower courts to issue universal injunctions. Trump's directive, potentially rendering 150,000 newborns stateless annually, faces accusations of violating the 14th Amendment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 01:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 01:24 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated on Thursday over Donald Trump's executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship, a policy shift that could affect thousands of newborns annually. With a 6-3 conservative majority, the court showed interest in curtailing lower courts' powers to impose universal injunctions against such orders.

Some of the justices expressed constitutional concerns, with liberal justices arguing the directive breaches the 14th Amendment. Trump's policy, signed upon his return to office, has faced legal challenges from numerous states and rights advocates, potentially denying citizenship to over 150,000 children born in the U.S. every year.

The administration seeks to narrow the scope of injunctions, restricting them to specific plaintiffs and states. However, critics argue that the legal precedent set 127 years ago guarantees citizenship for all born on U.S. soil, questioning the administration's efforts to reinterpret it. The court's decision remains uncertain, possibly requiring further briefings and deliberation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

