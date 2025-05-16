Supreme Court Scrutinizes Trump's Controversial Birthright Citizenship Order

The U.S. Supreme Court deliberated on Thursday over Donald Trump's executive order aimed at limiting birthright citizenship, a policy shift that could affect thousands of newborns annually. With a 6-3 conservative majority, the court showed interest in curtailing lower courts' powers to impose universal injunctions against such orders.

Some of the justices expressed constitutional concerns, with liberal justices arguing the directive breaches the 14th Amendment. Trump's policy, signed upon his return to office, has faced legal challenges from numerous states and rights advocates, potentially denying citizenship to over 150,000 children born in the U.S. every year.

The administration seeks to narrow the scope of injunctions, restricting them to specific plaintiffs and states. However, critics argue that the legal precedent set 127 years ago guarantees citizenship for all born on U.S. soil, questioning the administration's efforts to reinterpret it. The court's decision remains uncertain, possibly requiring further briefings and deliberation.

