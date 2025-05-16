Missile Interception Amidst Regional Tensions

In a tense escalation of regional conflicts, Israel's military successfully intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen. According to the Israeli army, this defensive interception followed alarms sounding in various parts of Israel.

The Iran-supported Houthis, through a televised announcement, claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones targeting Israel, along with attacks on several vessels in international waters. The Houthis declared that these actions were intended to show solidarity with Palestinian groups in Gaza.

The attack harmonizes with the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the Gulf, who had announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis in early May. Despite this, Israel continues its military operations, retaliating against the Houthi positions in Yemen in response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)