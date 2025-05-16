Left Menu

Missile Interception Amidst Regional Tensions

The Israeli military intercepted a missile launched by Yemen's Houthis, amid alarms in Israel. The Houthis, backed by Iran, claimed responsibility, attacking in solidarity with Gaza's Palestinians. The incident coincides with U.S. President Trump's Gulf visit, following a ceasefire announcement with Houthis, amid ongoing Israeli airstrikes on Yemen.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a tense escalation of regional conflicts, Israel's military successfully intercepted a missile launched by the Houthi rebels from Yemen. According to the Israeli army, this defensive interception followed alarms sounding in various parts of Israel.

The Iran-supported Houthis, through a televised announcement, claimed responsibility for launching missiles and drones targeting Israel, along with attacks on several vessels in international waters. The Houthis declared that these actions were intended to show solidarity with Palestinian groups in Gaza.

The attack harmonizes with the visit of U.S. President Donald Trump to the Gulf, who had announced a ceasefire agreement with the Houthis in early May. Despite this, Israel continues its military operations, retaliating against the Houthi positions in Yemen in response to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in Gaza.

