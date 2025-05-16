Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney connected with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, focusing on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) aimed at fortifying trade relations.

The leaders underscored the urgent need to strengthen their respective economies to shield against potential future economic shocks.

Recommendations were made for senior officials from both countries to actively seek out new strategies to enhance bilateral relations, promising a more interconnected future.

(With inputs from agencies.)