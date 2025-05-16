Left Menu

Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have discussed enhancing the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement on trade and bolstering their economies against future shocks. Senior officials will explore ways to deepen bilateral relations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Toronto | Updated: 16-05-2025 05:50 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 05:50 IST
Carney and Sheinbaum Discuss Strengthening Economies and Trade Relations
Mark Carney
  • Country:
  • Canada

In a significant diplomatic dialogue, Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney connected with Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum on Thursday, focusing on the Canada-United States-Mexico Agreement (CUSMA) aimed at fortifying trade relations.

The leaders underscored the urgent need to strengthen their respective economies to shield against potential future economic shocks.

Recommendations were made for senior officials from both countries to actively seek out new strategies to enhance bilateral relations, promising a more interconnected future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hope at Home: How Bangladesh’s RAISE Project Is Rewriting the Jobs Story for Thousands

Kazakhstan’s Infrastructure Leap: Roads That Delivered Jobs and Renewed Optimism

Uncovering Ghana’s Informal Sector: A Study of Household and Enterprise Surveys

AI boosts accuracy in critical care nutrition monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025