Tragedy in Meppadi: Arrests Made in Tourist's Tent Collapse Death

Two resort staff members have been arrested following the death of a tourist in a tent collapse at a hill district resort. The incident occurred at the Meppadi panchayat and resulted in the death of Nishma, a Malappuram native. The accused are charged with culpable homicide.

Wayanad | Updated: 16-05-2025 10:54 IST
  India

In a tragic incident that has shocked the serene hill district, two men have been apprehended in connection with the untimely death of a woman tourist at a resort. The victim, Nishma, perished when the tent she was staying in collapsed.

Police revealed that the tent, crafted with wooden poles and grass, failed structurally, leading to Thursday's incident near Meppadi panchayat. Nishma's three companions were also injured and are currently receiving medical treatment.

Swachanth and Anurag, serving as the manager and supervisor of the resort, were taken into custody and charged with culpable homicide. They are in judicial custody until further proceedings.

