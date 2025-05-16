Left Menu

Greece's Financial Maneuver: Debt Buyback Sparks Investor Group Formation

Investors holding Greece's GDP-linked debt have formed a group to protect their interests after the government's buyback offer. The group, owning over 40% of the warrants, is challenging the call price's calculation. These instruments, issued during Greece's debt crisis, pay once growth surpasses certain thresholds.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:02 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:02 IST
Greece's Financial Maneuver: Debt Buyback Sparks Investor Group Formation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Investors holding Greece's GDP-linked debt instruments have unified to safeguard their interests following the government's announcement to repurchase these securities. The Greek government intends to buy back all outstanding GDP-linked warrants maturing in 2042 at a call price slightly above 25 cents on the euro.

GDP-linked warrants are financial tools that yield returns once economic growth crosses predefined levels. These instruments can be difficult to value and often lack liquidity. The newly established ad-hoc creditor group encompasses a range of major institutional holders, collectively controlling over 40% of these warrants.

The group's formation stems from concerns regarding the calculation of the call price for these securities. As Greece, the EU's most indebted nation, aims to mitigate the remnants of its financial crisis, the country anticipates economic growth of 2.3% this year, outpacing the euro zone's average. The creditor group has engaged White & Case LLP as its legal advisor.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025