US-Russia Talks in Istanbul: A Diplomatic Endeavor
Michael Anton, Director for Policy Planning, will represent the United States in discussions with Russia in Istanbul. These talks are part of broader diplomatic efforts in Turkey to potentially end the ongoing war in Ukraine, as affirmed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:27 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton is set to represent the United States in important discussions with the Russian delegation in Istanbul this Friday, as confirmed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.
The meetings aim to advance broader diplomatic initiatives underway in Turkey, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.
The dialogue between the two nations highlights renewed efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the war, underscoring the critical role of international diplomacy in conflict resolution.
(With inputs from agencies.)
