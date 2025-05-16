Left Menu

US-Russia Talks in Istanbul: A Diplomatic Endeavor

Michael Anton, Director for Policy Planning, will represent the United States in discussions with Russia in Istanbul. These talks are part of broader diplomatic efforts in Turkey to potentially end the ongoing war in Ukraine, as affirmed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 12:27 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 12:27 IST
US-Russia Talks in Istanbul: A Diplomatic Endeavor
  • Country:
  • Turkey

Director for Policy Planning Michael Anton is set to represent the United States in important discussions with the Russian delegation in Istanbul this Friday, as confirmed by U.S. State Department spokesperson Tammy Bruce.

The meetings aim to advance broader diplomatic initiatives underway in Turkey, focusing on resolving the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The dialogue between the two nations highlights renewed efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the war, underscoring the critical role of international diplomacy in conflict resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Lobito Corridor Dilemma: Economic Gains vs Health Risks in Angola’s Heartland

A New Digital Order: How Asia-Pacific is Defining Rules for the Digital Economy

How Bangladesh Is Rebuilding Lives of Youth and Migrants Through the RAISE Program

Building a Tourism Powerhouse: Indonesia’s Path to Jobs, Growth, and Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025