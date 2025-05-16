APEC's United Front: Navigating Trade Turbulence
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation adopted a joint statement highlighting 'fundamental challenges' to the global trading system amidst U.S. tariff disputes. Despite skepticism, member countries reached consensus, emphasizing commitment to APEC's role in regional economic cooperation. Key bilateral meetings were held to tackle trade issues, signifying efforts to maintain cohesion.
The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation convened in South Korea to address hurdles in global trade, adopting a unified statement stressing 'fundamental challenges' impacting the system. This consensus emerges amid tensions surrounding U.S. tariffs.
APEC members reaffirmed their dedication to the organization's role as a leading forum for regional economic cooperation. They emphasized support for the World Trade Organization's principles and rules, crucial to advancing trade issues globally.
The conference saw significant bilateral discussions, notably with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaging with key figures from China and South Korea, aiming to navigate the complexities of current trade dynamics.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Trump Teases Potential Trade Deals with India, South Korea, and Japan
Supreme Court Ruling Pivotal for South Korea's Political Future
Former South Korean President Yoon Indicted Again
Han Duck-soo Resigns: A Shift in South Korean Political Landscape
South Korea's acting President Han Duck-soo says he's resigning, likely to run in next month's presidential election, reports AP.