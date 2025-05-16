APEC's United Front: Navigating Trade Turbulence

The Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation convened in South Korea to address hurdles in global trade, adopting a unified statement stressing 'fundamental challenges' impacting the system. This consensus emerges amid tensions surrounding U.S. tariffs.

APEC members reaffirmed their dedication to the organization's role as a leading forum for regional economic cooperation. They emphasized support for the World Trade Organization's principles and rules, crucial to advancing trade issues globally.

The conference saw significant bilateral discussions, notably with U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer engaging with key figures from China and South Korea, aiming to navigate the complexities of current trade dynamics.

