Stranded at the Border: Asylum Hopes Dashed Amid Policy Shifts

Thousands of asylum-seekers from diverse nations are experiencing a shifting reality at the US border due to new policies halting the asylum process, enacted by President Trump shortly after re-assuming office.

The abrupt suspension has led to immediate deportations for many like a Russian asylum seeker, without formal interviews or clear guidance, demanding legal battles over executive power limits.

Amid this unpredictable landscape, attorneys, and advocates find themselves grappling with unfamiliar territory and diminishing communication from those seeking refuge, heightening the sense of crisis and uncertainty within the marginalized asylum-seeking community.

(With inputs from agencies.)