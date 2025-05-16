Left Menu

Stranded at the Border: Asylum Hopes Dashed Amid Policy Shifts

Asylum-seekers worldwide face uncertainty at the US border following a cessation of the asylum process under President Trump's executive orders. Many, like a Russian election worker, are deported without interviews, sparking legal battles and leaving immigrants in limbo. Restrictions challenge established practices as global asylum claims dwindle.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 16-05-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 14:09 IST
Thousands of asylum-seekers from diverse nations are experiencing a shifting reality at the US border due to new policies halting the asylum process, enacted by President Trump shortly after re-assuming office.

The abrupt suspension has led to immediate deportations for many like a Russian asylum seeker, without formal interviews or clear guidance, demanding legal battles over executive power limits.

Amid this unpredictable landscape, attorneys, and advocates find themselves grappling with unfamiliar territory and diminishing communication from those seeking refuge, heightening the sense of crisis and uncertainty within the marginalized asylum-seeking community.

