Tensions Surge Over Tulbul Navigation Project Amid Indus Water Treaty Suspension

Tensions have escalated between Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah and PDP president Mehbooba Mufti over the proposal to restart the Tulbul Navigation Barrage project on Wullar Lake following the suspension of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT).

Abdullah recently questioned if resuming work on the Tulbul project, abandoned in the 1980s due to pressure from Pakistan under the IWT, is now feasible. He argues the project could enhance navigation on the Jhelum River and improve power generation. Despite India's suspension of the treaty after the Pahalgam terror attack, Mufti labeled Abdullah's call as 'dangerously provocative'.

Mufti, warning of heightened Indo-Pak tensions, criticized Abdullah's remarks as 'deeply unfortunate', while Abdullah retaliated, accusing Mufti of being indifferent to 'historic betrayals' and prioritizing 'cheap publicity points' ahead of the welfare of Jammu and Kashmir's people.

