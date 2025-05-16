Peace Talks Reignite: Russia and Ukraine Meet Face-to-Face
Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation, arrives in Istanbul to meet a U.S. official before Russia-Ukraine direct talks. This marks the first such meeting in three years as the two countries aim to discuss peace. The talks bring hope for easing tensions.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 15:15 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 15:15 IST
- Country:
- Turkey
Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Russia's delegation in peace negotiations with Ukraine, has reached Istanbul to meet a U.S. government representative. This information comes from a Reuters eyewitness.
The governments of Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for their initial direct discussions in three years, set for this coming Friday.
The talks are anticipated to help navigate a path toward de-escalation and peace amidst sustained tension and conflict.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tension in Istanbul: May Day Protests Defy Government Ban
Strengthening Ties: Japanese Delegation Visits Assam
Nepal-Uttarakhand Delegation Meets: Strengthening Cross-Border Ties
Strengthening Cross-Border Ties: Nepalese Delegation Meets Uttarakhand CM
IIT Guwahati Welcomes Japanese Delegation to Strengthen Innovation and Collaboration