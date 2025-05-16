Left Menu

Peace Talks Reignite: Russia and Ukraine Meet Face-to-Face

Vladimir Medinsky, leading Russia's delegation, arrives in Istanbul to meet a U.S. official before Russia-Ukraine direct talks. This marks the first such meeting in three years as the two countries aim to discuss peace. The talks bring hope for easing tensions.

Vladimir Medinsky, who heads Russia's delegation in peace negotiations with Ukraine, has reached Istanbul to meet a U.S. government representative. This information comes from a Reuters eyewitness.

The governments of Russia and Ukraine are scheduled for their initial direct discussions in three years, set for this coming Friday.

The talks are anticipated to help navigate a path toward de-escalation and peace amidst sustained tension and conflict.

