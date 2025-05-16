Udaipur Violence: Lemon Dispute Ignites Communal Clash
A minor altercation over buying lemons in Udaipur, Rajasthan, escalated into a communal clash, leaving a vendor injured. Six suspects have been detained. Traders closed markets in protest, demanding swift action. Local authorities and traders discussed resolutions, resulting in the reopening of impacted shops.
- Country:
- India
An altercation over the purchase of lemons escalated into a communal clash in Udaipur, Rajasthan, seriously injuring a vegetable vendor. The incident unfolded in the Dhanmandi area on Thursday evening, leading to six detentions, according to local police.
The clash was sparked by a verbal spat between two men at a vegetable stall near Teej Ka Chowk, quickly escalating into violence. Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal reported that a group attacked the vendor, Satveer, age 50, with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries to his face. Satveer is currently receiving treatment at MB Hospital.
The situation intensified when roadside huts and carts were set ablaze, prompting firefighters to contain the flames. In response to the unrest, additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace. With nearby markets closed on Friday, subsequent discussions between traders and authorities led to an agreement that saw the reopening of shops.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Students Challenge Texas Gov. Abbott and UT Austin Over Arrests at Pro-Palestinian Rally
Tragedy at Illegal Liquor Shop: Arrests in Murder Case
Hotel Inferno: Arrests Made in Kolkata Blaze Tragedy
Suyash Sharma's Resilient Journey from Injury to IPL Stardom
Punjab Kings’ Setback: Glenn Maxwell Out of IPL Due to Finger Injury