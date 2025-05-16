Left Menu

Udaipur Violence: Lemon Dispute Ignites Communal Clash

A minor altercation over buying lemons in Udaipur, Rajasthan, escalated into a communal clash, leaving a vendor injured. Six suspects have been detained. Traders closed markets in protest, demanding swift action. Local authorities and traders discussed resolutions, resulting in the reopening of impacted shops.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:24 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:24 IST
Udaipur Violence: Lemon Dispute Ignites Communal Clash
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An altercation over the purchase of lemons escalated into a communal clash in Udaipur, Rajasthan, seriously injuring a vegetable vendor. The incident unfolded in the Dhanmandi area on Thursday evening, leading to six detentions, according to local police.

The clash was sparked by a verbal spat between two men at a vegetable stall near Teej Ka Chowk, quickly escalating into violence. Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal reported that a group attacked the vendor, Satveer, age 50, with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries to his face. Satveer is currently receiving treatment at MB Hospital.

The situation intensified when roadside huts and carts were set ablaze, prompting firefighters to contain the flames. In response to the unrest, additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace. With nearby markets closed on Friday, subsequent discussions between traders and authorities led to an agreement that saw the reopening of shops.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025