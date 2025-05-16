Udaipur Violence: Lemon Dispute Ignites Communal Clash

An altercation over the purchase of lemons escalated into a communal clash in Udaipur, Rajasthan, seriously injuring a vegetable vendor. The incident unfolded in the Dhanmandi area on Thursday evening, leading to six detentions, according to local police.

The clash was sparked by a verbal spat between two men at a vegetable stall near Teej Ka Chowk, quickly escalating into violence. Superintendent of Police Yogesh Goyal reported that a group attacked the vendor, Satveer, age 50, with a sharp weapon, inflicting severe injuries to his face. Satveer is currently receiving treatment at MB Hospital.

The situation intensified when roadside huts and carts were set ablaze, prompting firefighters to contain the flames. In response to the unrest, additional police forces were deployed to maintain peace. With nearby markets closed on Friday, subsequent discussions between traders and authorities led to an agreement that saw the reopening of shops.

(With inputs from agencies.)