Escalation in Gaza: Humanitarian Crisis Amidst Intensifying Conflict

Israeli strikes on Gaza have resulted in over 250 deaths, escalating into a humanitarian crisis with international calls for a ceasefire. The conflict has intensified as Israel targets Hamas, which attacked Israeli communities, while the U.S. emphasizes aid for Palestinians amidst rising tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:28 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a severe escalation of conflict, Israeli strikes on Gaza have led to the deaths of over 250 people since Thursday morning, marking a deadly phase since the truce collapsed in March. With a new ground offensive anticipated, local health authorities reported the toll on Friday.

The bombardment intensified in the northern region of Gaza, resulting in numerous casualties, including women and children. Despite mounting international pressure for ceasefire talks and to lift the blockade, Israel has fortified its military presence along the border, while a famine warning was issued by a global hunger monitor.

U.S. President Donald Trump expressed support for Palestinian aid while Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu outlined plans for an expanded offensive against Hamas. This comes after Hamas's attack on Israeli communities, urging a military mission that has displaced countless residents and caused over 53,000 deaths in Gaza.

(With inputs from agencies.)

