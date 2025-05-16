Mystery Surrounds Death of Swedish Diplomat Amid Espionage Probe

A Swedish diplomat, previously under investigation for espionage, has passed away, according to his lawyer. The diplomat was detained by Sweden's SAPO security service and released after questioning, yet remained under scrutiny. His lawyer, Anton Strand, expressed condolences to the family while withholding comments on the cause of death.

The diplomat, who denied any misconduct, filed a complaint regarding police procedures. Reports suggest his case might be linked to the recent resignation of the national security adviser. No further details on the case have emerged as authorities maintain a stance of privacy concerning the matter.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Sweden confirmed the death without elaborating, citing respect for the family's privacy. This event raises questions about the ongoing investigation and its wider implications for Sweden's national security interests.

(With inputs from agencies.)