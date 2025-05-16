Left Menu

Justice Served: Seven-Year Sentence for Heinous Crime Against a Child

A Delhi court sentenced a man to seven years of imprisonment for sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl. Convicted under the POCSO Act, he received additional penalties for sexual harassment. The court emphasized society's duty to protect children, awarding the victim Rs 3 lakh compensation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:45 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:45 IST
A Delhi court has handed down a seven-year sentence to a man convicted of sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl in 2022. The verdict was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Susheel Bala Dagar, who underscored the collective responsibility of society to safeguard children against abusers.

The convicted 32-year-old faced charges under Sections 10 and 12 of the POCSO Act. Prosecutor Yogita Kaushik Dahiya emphasized the gravity of his actions, stating that the evidence of sexual intent and exposure to pornography warranted no leniency.

The court advocated for the protection of children's rights, stressing that childhood abuse leaves lasting scars. Emphasizing the need for societal vigilance, the court also awarded the victim Rs 3 lakh in compensation while noting her vulnerable family circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

