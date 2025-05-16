Left Menu

Tragic Roadside Fatality: Gram Panchayat Leader Killed

Rakesh Kumar, the Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan, tragically died in a road accident at Mehatpur market. A truck lost control, colliding with a parked vehicle and trapping Kumar. Despite swift help from locals, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have initiated legal proceedings against the truck driver.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:58 IST
Tragic Roadside Fatality: Gram Panchayat Leader Killed
Rakesh Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

In a tragic incident, Rakesh Kumar, the Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan, lost his life in a road accident at Mehatpur market, police reported on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when a truck, out of control, rammed into a parked pickup truck. Unfortunately, Kumar, who was on the roadside on a call, was caught in the powerful impact that pushed the truck into a nearby shop wall.

Locals rushed to Kumar's aid, but despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The Mehatpur police have registered a case against the truck driver and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025