Tragic Roadside Fatality: Gram Panchayat Leader Killed

In a tragic incident, Rakesh Kumar, the Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan, lost his life in a road accident at Mehatpur market, police reported on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night when a truck, out of control, rammed into a parked pickup truck. Unfortunately, Kumar, who was on the roadside on a call, was caught in the powerful impact that pushed the truck into a nearby shop wall.

Locals rushed to Kumar's aid, but despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The Mehatpur police have registered a case against the truck driver and are conducting an investigation into the incident.

