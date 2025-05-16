Tragic Roadside Fatality: Gram Panchayat Leader Killed
Rakesh Kumar, the Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan, tragically died in a road accident at Mehatpur market. A truck lost control, colliding with a parked vehicle and trapping Kumar. Despite swift help from locals, he succumbed to his injuries. Police have initiated legal proceedings against the truck driver.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Una | Updated: 16-05-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 17:58 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident, Rakesh Kumar, the Bangarh gram panchayat pradhan, lost his life in a road accident at Mehatpur market, police reported on Friday.
The accident took place on Thursday night when a truck, out of control, rammed into a parked pickup truck. Unfortunately, Kumar, who was on the roadside on a call, was caught in the powerful impact that pushed the truck into a nearby shop wall.
Locals rushed to Kumar's aid, but despite their efforts, he succumbed to his injuries at a hospital. The Mehatpur police have registered a case against the truck driver and are conducting an investigation into the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement