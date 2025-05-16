South Africa Urges Unity, Education, and Action to Uphold LGBTQI+ Rights

In a powerful and resolute message ahead of the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, and Biphobia (IDAHOBIT), Deputy Minister in the Presidency for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Mapaseka Steve Letsike, called on all South Africans to “resist hate” and actively promote dignity, respect, and equality for Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer and Intersex+ (LGBTQI+) persons.

The Deputy Minister’s remarks were delivered during a media roundtable on the national Sexual Orientation, Gender Identity and Expression and Sex Characteristics (SOGIESC) Strategy—an initiative aimed at institutionalising the protection and advancement of LGBTQI+ rights across the country.

Upholding Rights Since the Dawn of Democracy

Highlighting the progress made since the end of apartheid, Letsike noted that South Africa has become a trailblazer in LGBTQI+ human rights recognition on the African continent. The country has decriminalised consensual same-sex relationships and adopted more than 14 progressive laws affirming the equality of LGBTQI+ individuals.

“These 31 years of democracy have not only dismantled discriminatory laws, but actively created legislative spaces that affirm the identity, dignity and rights of LGBTQI+ South Africans,” she said. These include equal marriage rights under the Civil Union Act, equal adoption laws, and provisions allowing transgender individuals to obtain gender-affirming identification documents.

However, she stressed that legal reform is only part of the journey. “Passing policies is one thing. Ensuring their full implementation, without delay or bureaucratic hurdles, is what delivers real change,” she stated.

Transforming Service Delivery Through Training

To bolster the lived experience of these rights, the government has begun capacitating civil servants—those at the “coalface” of service delivery. These include the South African Police Service, healthcare professionals, correctional services, and municipal officials—who now receive sensitivity training to prevent discriminatory treatment of LGBTQI+ individuals.

Such efforts are essential, as studies and advocacy reports have frequently documented mistreatment, neglect, or outright abuse of LGBTQI+ persons in public services.

“We are building a public service culture where no one is humiliated or denied dignity due to their gender identity or sexual orientation,” said Letsike.

Visibility, Education and Accountability

Despite these strides, Letsike acknowledged that systemic discrimination and hate still threaten the safety and freedom of LGBTQI+ individuals in many communities. “Silence from institutions must no longer be an option,” she said emphatically. “We need accountability. Hate crimes must be prosecuted, and discrimination must be addressed.”

Central to her vision is a transformed education system. Letsike called for “more inclusive education that dismantles prejudice from an early age,” noting that school curricula must reflect and affirm diverse identities. “Children must grow up seeing themselves reflected positively in their learning environments,” she said.

The Deputy Minister also emphasized that public education and media representation must play a stronger role in challenging harmful stereotypes and fostering societal inclusion.

A Whole-of-Society Approach Needed

Letsike made a rallying call for unity beyond government: “We need families, faith leaders, traditional authorities, and communities to rise together against hate.” She argued that only a collective, “whole-of-society” approach can drive the deep cultural transformation needed for genuine equality.

As IDAHOBIT is observed on May 17, she reminded South Africans that the day is not just symbolic—it is a moment of solidarity with global efforts to end violence and discrimination against LGBTQI+ people.

“Our Constitution must be respected—and with it, the rights of the LGBTQI+ community. Together, we must resist hate, restore dignity, and respect humanity,” she concluded. “We must continue to walk proudly and loudly in the direction of justice.”

Significance of IDAHOBIT in South Africa

South Africa’s observance of IDAHOBIT resonates deeply given the country’s constitutional protections for sexual orientation and gender identity, which remain rare across the African continent. The day provides a platform for civil society, government, and citizens to affirm commitments to equality and to address ongoing challenges facing LGBTQI+ persons, from homophobic violence to access to healthcare and legal protections.

In reaffirming these goals, Deputy Minister Letsike’s address signals the government’s intent not just to uphold rights on paper, but to champion dignity in practice—one training, one policy, and one community at a time.