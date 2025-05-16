Left Menu

Ukrainian Official Accuses Moscow of Unacceptable Demands at Peace Talks

During peace talks in Istanbul, a senior Ukrainian official accused Russia of introducing unacceptable demands, including troop withdrawal from key territories. The official suggested Russia's aim was to derail negotiations. Ukraine remains committed to achieving a ceasefire and meaningful diplomatic progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Istanbul | Updated: 16-05-2025 18:21 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 18:21 IST
A Ukrainian official accused Moscow of presenting unacceptable demands during peace talks in Istanbul, casting doubt on Russia's intentions.

The controversial demands included withdrawing Ukrainian forces from significant territories, raising concerns among negotiators.

The official stated that Ukraine is committed to achieving a ceasefire and advancing diplomatic discussions, in alignment with international proposals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

