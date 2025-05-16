Revolutionizing Civil Services: A New Era of Inclusivity and Innovation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh has observed a notable trend of diversity and inclusivity emerging in the selection of civil servants by the UPSC. This inclusivity is further evident as toppers now hail from rural and remote areas, underscoring a shift towards greater representation in administrative roles.

Speaking to civil servants at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration, Singh spoke about the transformative nature of governance over the last decade. The minister cited technology as a crucial equalizer, enabling individuals from diverse backgrounds to emerge as top candidates in the UPSC exams.

Further, Singh highlighted significant governance reforms, such as the Digital Life Certificate campaign for pensioners and the removal of outdated regulations, describing these changes as profound socio-economic shifts. He stressed a whole-of-government approach, exemplified by coordinated operations like Operation Sindoor, enhancing national unity and efficiency.

