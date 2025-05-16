Punjab Police Unravels Massive Narco-Smuggling Ring
The Punjab Police have dismantled a major Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled drug smuggling module, arresting an Indian operative and seizing 85 kg of heroin. The operation was controlled by a UK-based handler. Investigations are ongoing to trace further connections in the criminal network.
In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced on Friday the dismantling of a major Pakistan-based, ISI-controlled drug smuggling operation with the arrest of its Indian operative, Amarjot Singh, and the seizure of 85 kg of heroin.
The operation was allegedly controlled by a UK-based drug handler named Lalli. Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, termed it the 'biggest drug seizure of 2025.'
Further investigations are underway as police aim to unravel the broader network involved in this cross-border narcotics trade, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating drug menace from Punjab.
