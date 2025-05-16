Punjab Police Unravels Massive Narco-Smuggling Ring

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced on Friday the dismantling of a major Pakistan-based, ISI-controlled drug smuggling operation with the arrest of its Indian operative, Amarjot Singh, and the seizure of 85 kg of heroin.

The operation was allegedly controlled by a UK-based drug handler named Lalli. Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, termed it the 'biggest drug seizure of 2025.'

Further investigations are underway as police aim to unravel the broader network involved in this cross-border narcotics trade, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating drug menace from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)