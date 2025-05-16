Left Menu

Punjab Police Unravels Massive Narco-Smuggling Ring

The Punjab Police have dismantled a major Pakistan-based and ISI-controlled drug smuggling module, arresting an Indian operative and seizing 85 kg of heroin. The operation was controlled by a UK-based handler. Investigations are ongoing to trace further connections in the criminal network.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 16-05-2025 19:16 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 19:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant breakthrough, the Punjab Police announced on Friday the dismantling of a major Pakistan-based, ISI-controlled drug smuggling operation with the arrest of its Indian operative, Amarjot Singh, and the seizure of 85 kg of heroin.

The operation was allegedly controlled by a UK-based drug handler named Lalli. Director General of Punjab Police, Gaurav Yadav, termed it the 'biggest drug seizure of 2025.'

Further investigations are underway as police aim to unravel the broader network involved in this cross-border narcotics trade, reinforcing their commitment to eradicating drug menace from Punjab.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

