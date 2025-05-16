High Court Rebukes Police Over Delayed FIR in Mysterious Noida Death

The Delhi High Court expressed severe criticism towards the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police forces for their failure in registering an FIR following the suspicious death of a man from the capital, found deceased in Noida.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani highlighted the concerning behavior of both police forces, noting their neglect led to the potential loss of critical forensic evidence. This failing, according to the court, exemplified the prevalent 'passing the buck' syndrome between the two police entities.

The high court ruled that a 'Zero FIR' under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder should be lodged by Delhi Police and then transferred to UP Police. The court was responding to a plea from the victim's sister who had earlier filed police complaints seeking investigation into her brother's death under suspicious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)