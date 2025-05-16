Left Menu

High Court Rebukes Police Over Delayed FIR in Mysterious Noida Death

The Delhi High Court criticized Delhi and UP Police for delaying an FIR despite a man's suspicious death in Noida. The court instructed Delhi Police to file a 'Zero FIR' and transfer evidence to UP Police, emphasizing the loss of critical forensic evidence and dereliction of duty by both forces.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:03 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:03 IST
High Court Rebukes Police Over Delayed FIR in Mysterious Noida Death
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi High Court expressed severe criticism towards the Delhi and Uttar Pradesh police forces for their failure in registering an FIR following the suspicious death of a man from the capital, found deceased in Noida.

Justice Anup Jairam Bhambhani highlighted the concerning behavior of both police forces, noting their neglect led to the potential loss of critical forensic evidence. This failing, according to the court, exemplified the prevalent 'passing the buck' syndrome between the two police entities.

The high court ruled that a 'Zero FIR' under Section 103 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder should be lodged by Delhi Police and then transferred to UP Police. The court was responding to a plea from the victim's sister who had earlier filed police complaints seeking investigation into her brother's death under suspicious circumstances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025