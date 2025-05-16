Hope for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Inch Closer to Ceasefire
Ukrainian and Russian delegations held talks in Istanbul, agreeing to discuss terms for a ceasefire. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who facilitated the meeting, said both parties consented to a prisoner exchange and will outline ceasefire conditions in writing, marking progress towards conflict resolution.
16-05-2025
In a significant diplomatic development, officials from Ukraine and Russia convened in Istanbul to negotiate a potential ceasefire, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mediating the discussions.
As a gesture of good faith, representatives from both nations agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, signaling a commitment to finding common ground.
The negotiators are set to present their ceasefire conditions in writing, paving the way for continued dialogue and potentially bringing an end to ongoing hostilities.
