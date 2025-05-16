Left Menu

Hope for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Inch Closer to Ceasefire

Ukrainian and Russian delegations held talks in Istanbul, agreeing to discuss terms for a ceasefire. Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan, who facilitated the meeting, said both parties consented to a prisoner exchange and will outline ceasefire conditions in writing, marking progress towards conflict resolution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ankara | Updated: 16-05-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-05-2025 20:13 IST
Hope for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Inch Closer to Ceasefire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Turkey

In a significant diplomatic development, officials from Ukraine and Russia convened in Istanbul to negotiate a potential ceasefire, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mediating the discussions.

As a gesture of good faith, representatives from both nations agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, signaling a commitment to finding common ground.

The negotiators are set to present their ceasefire conditions in writing, paving the way for continued dialogue and potentially bringing an end to ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

Australia-Indonesia Talks: Strengthening Defence and Economic Ties

 Global
2
High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

High-Stakes Peace Talks in Istanbul Amid Absence of Key Leaders

 Global
3
Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

Diplomatic Tensions: Trump and Ramaphosa Set to Meet Amid Controversy

 Global
4
Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

Haka Controversy Sparks Suspension of Maori Lawmakers in NZ Parliament

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI fuels creative breakthroughs in entrepreneurship education

Every chat costs the planet: GPT-4o’s 2025 footprint equals 35,000 homes in energy use

How AI is shaping the next generation of nanobody drugs

Fear modules could make medical AI think twice before acting on risky data

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025