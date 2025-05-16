Hope for Peace: Russia and Ukraine Inch Closer to Ceasefire

In a significant diplomatic development, officials from Ukraine and Russia convened in Istanbul to negotiate a potential ceasefire, with Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan mediating the discussions.

As a gesture of good faith, representatives from both nations agreed to exchange 1,000 prisoners of war, signaling a commitment to finding common ground.

The negotiators are set to present their ceasefire conditions in writing, paving the way for continued dialogue and potentially bringing an end to ongoing hostilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)