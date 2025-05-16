Teenage Betrayal: A Chilling Tale of Murder and Greed in Odisha
A young girl and her two male friends have been arrested for murdering her adoptive mother in Odisha. The crime was reportedly motivated by a desire to continue a forbidden relationship and seize the victim's property. The shocking truth emerged through recovered Instagram chats documenting their plan.
In a grim tale that has shocked the community, a teenage girl along with her two male accomplices has been arrested in Odisha's Gajapati district for the alleged murder of her adoptive mother. The crime was fuelled by the young girl's desire to continue her relationship with the two men and to acquire her guardian's assets, police confirmed.
The victim, Rajalaxmi Kar, aged 54, was smothered to death on April 29 at her residence in Paralakhemundi. The accused then constructed an intricate story, claiming Kar died of a heart attack, which was initially believed by her family due to her existing heart condition, revealed Gajapati SP Jatindra Kumar Panda.
The murder plot unraveled when suspicious chats on Instagram, detailing the blueprint for the crime, were discovered on a hidden mobile phone. These chats, coupled with the confession of the girl's uncle, led to the subsequent arrests of temple priest Ganesh Rath, Dinesh Sahu, and the 13-year-old daughter.
